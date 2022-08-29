Rubbish dumped on outside closed Glasgow recycling centre, as strikes continue

A stretch of a Glasgow street has been left covered with piles of bulky uplift rubbish as recycling centres remain closed.

Footage taken by the GMB trade union shows a dumped mattress, pallets and bags of waste abandoned along the pavement of Easter Queenslie Road while the recycling centre is shut.

Elsewhere the gate of the Dawsholm recycling centre is buried out of sight under rubbish.

It comes as council workers up and down the country continue their strike in a bid for a better pay offer from COSLA and the Scottish Government.

Easter Queenslie Recycling Centre is currently closed.

GMB Glasgow Convenor, Chris Mitchell, said: “It’s day four of the cleansing strike in Glasgow and already there’s mountains of rubbish being dumped lying outside Queenslie recycling complex plus bulk items too.

“It just goes to show you how important this job is but unfortunately it does not reflect workers’ pay.

“The Scottish Government and COSLA must stop playing political football with workers.

“They deserve better and of course this should start right away with a payrise that reflects on the conditions they face with cleansing.”

Waste is also piling up across the city. Bins are overflowing and bags of rubbish have been disposed of along Sauchiehall Street.

Mr Mitchell added: “If one person dumps, everyone is going to follow suit. In Dawsholm you can’t even see the gate of the recyling centre because of all the rubbish.

“It just shows what happens if we aren’t there. People are going to desperate measures to get rid of their waste.

“The public are now seeing how important this job is. I am hoping to resolve this fairly quickly.

“COSLA is still to meet today to discuss a new pay offer but we need to see what the offer is so we can determine what happens next.”

It is thought a new offer is under negotiation today as discussions take place.