A pensioner has died following a fire at a block of flats in the East End of Glasgow.

Police Scotland said that the 76-year-old woman died at the scene, following a fire this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.45am on Friday, 24 June, 2022, police and emergency services attended a report of a fire at a block of flats on Ruby Street, Glasgow.

“The occupant of the flat, a 76-year-old woman, died at the scene.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.