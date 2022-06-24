A pensioner has died following a fire.
Police Scotland said that the 76-year-old woman died at the scene, following a fire this morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.45am on Friday, 24 June, 2022, police and emergency services attended a report of a fire at a block of flats on Ruby Street, Glasgow.
“The occupant of the flat, a 76-year-old woman, died at the scene.
"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
“There is no risk to other residents within the block of flats and no evacuations were required."