Lawrence (57) had been the focus of a three-week long missing person search, after disappearing from the town’s Babylon Road around 2.30am. Police confirmed that some of his belongings were later found near the Loch at Strathclyde Park.
This newspaper featured several appeals in the ongoing quest to find Lawrence which saw his friends take to our Facebook page to praise their friend and express support for his loved ones.
However, officers made the announcement on Hogmanay that his family had dreaded , following the recovery of a body from the River Clyde near the Glasgow's Broomielaw around 2.30am earlier that morning. They stated that the body had still to be formally identified but that Lawrence’s family had been informed.
There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the fiscal.