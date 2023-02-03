Saddle up for funding in East Dunbartonshire

Time is running out to apply for the latest round of the East Dunbartonshire Community Grants Scheme.

Local groups could follow the lead of the Glasgow Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), which previously secured support for its work with pupils from Campsie View School.

The latest round of the scheme - administered by the Council - is open for applications until Friday, February 10, with £71,017 available to be distributed.

Glasgow RDA fundraiser Marianne Prentice said: "The Campsie View children thoroughly enjoy their equine therapy sessions and look forward to their lessons each week.

"We could not provide these activities without support from the East Dunbartonshire Community Grants Scheme. The teachers and support workers comment on how soothing the physical contact with horses is for children with disabilities and the horseback games are lots of fun."

The children recently told their RDA coach: "It was very good going outside on my horse."

Campsie View is an additional support needs school based in Lenzie, serving all of East Dunbartonshire.

Groups can apply for up to £3,000 per year, provided they:

Have a constitution Have a bank account Are not for profit Aim to bring benefits to the residents of East Dunbartonshire.

The application form and grant guidance are available via the Council website - www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/community-grants-scheme

The guidance outlines the range of eligible activities which can be funded - including start-up costs, special projects, equipment, salaries and running costs - and the criteria by which grants are awarded.

Councillor Gordan Low, Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: "We have already received applications from a range of groups and I look forward to hearing more about the excellent work taking place in local communities. I would urge all eligible organisations to apply."