Safety class after woman's ordeal at Mugdock Wood

The Milngavie Herald reported last week how a terrified woman walker was followed in an area of Mugdock Wood by a man who performed an indecent act.
Police are investigating after reports of at least three similar incidents near South Lodge car park over the past few months.
Now running group EpicTrails founded in 2020 by Nic Dawson, an ultra trail runner, triathlete and full-time working mum, has organised a self-defence course in conjunction with charity The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety.
It is scheduled for Sunday, February 20 from 1pm-5pm at Cairns Church at Milngavie.
Alan Bell of The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety said: “Our charity has been involved in providing similar self defence courses for a female running group in Aberfoyle recently.
"In this case, several lone female joggers reported being chased through woodland by a man, which is obviously an extremely frightening experience.”
He added: “Unfortunately, recently there have been alleged indecent incidents and inappropriate acts towards locally-based, lone females.
"We hope to give advice on what to do in these and other situations, as well as teach voice control and if all else fails practical self defence skills so they can escape this traumatic experience.
He added: "Mrs Dawson doesn't believe anyone should have to venture out due to fear, so she contacted The Scottish Centre for Personal Safety to provide a personal safety/self defence course for her group.”
Nic runs a weekly guided trail running group which incorporate all the local trails along the West Highland Way, Clyde Coastal path, Mugdock and the reservoirs.
The course costs £9 to cover fuel and lunch costs for the volunteer instructors. Females as young as 12 years old can attend with permission from their parents or guardian and there is no upper age limit as long as you are mobile.You will be taught the law regarding self defence, reasonable use of force, voice control and de-escalation techniques.For more info, visit https://www.entrycentral.com/event/119020