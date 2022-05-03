Salon Orchestra performs sell-out concerts for Ukraine

The orchestra turned back the musical clock as audiences at both shows were treated as promised to a musical reminder of melodies enjoyed by past generations.
The Salon Orchestra was originally formed from principal players of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in the 1980s and conducted by Neville Garden, a popular broadcaster and keen amateur musician.
Geoffrey Haydock acts as conductor nowadays, and he introduced the various pieces being played, giving some background and context to the music.
The players were largely local ex-BBC & RSNO members including three soloists who gave outstanding performances.
Violinist Bernard Docherty gave an emotional performance of the 'Meditation ' from Thais by Massenet, while Myra Chahin gave a moving and eloquent account of John Foulds Lament on the cello.
One of the highlights was to hear the church's Bosendorfer grand piano featured in an Impromptu based on Rhachmaninoff's 2nd piano concerto, which was used in the film Brief Encounter, superbly played by Penelope Smith.
Geoffrey said: “St Andrew's Church has one of the finest small venue acoustics in Scotland and this together with the exceptional standard of playing and musical content made the evening one to remember, and of course we were delighted that more than £3,000 pounds was raised for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.”