Salon Orchestra performs sell-out concerts for Ukraine

Salon Orchestra orchestra conductor Geoffrey Haydock talks to the audience during the concert for Ukraine

The orchestra turned back the musical clock as audiences at both shows were treated as promised to a musical reminder of melodies enjoyed by past generations.

The Salon Orchestra was originally formed from principal players of the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in the 1980s and conducted by Neville Garden, a popular broadcaster and keen amateur musician.

Geoffrey Haydock acts as conductor nowadays, and he introduced the various pieces being played, giving some background and context to the music.

The players were largely local ex-BBC & RSNO members including three soloists who gave outstanding performances.

Violinist Bernard Docherty gave an emotional performance of the 'Meditation ' from Thais by Massenet, while Myra Chahin gave a moving and eloquent account of John Foulds Lament on the cello.

One of the highlights was to hear the church's Bosendorfer grand piano featured in an Impromptu based on Rhachmaninoff's 2nd piano concerto, which was used in the film Brief Encounter, superbly played by Penelope Smith.