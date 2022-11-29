‘Save Locavore’ - Glasgow social enterprise launches fundraiser after expansion

The Glasgow-based social enterprise needs support.

Locavore, the Glasgow-based social enterprise which aims to create a sustainable food system, has set up a fundraiser after a ‘serious cash flow problem’ developed.

It went through a major expansion last year, with new shops opening in Garnethill, Kirkintilloch and Edinburgh.

However, Locavore has now announced that it faces its ‘the most difficult period’ in its history.

The Locavore cafe in Garnethill.

The fundraiser says: “Unfortunately from early in 2022 the cost of living crisis started brewing and this combined with other factors meant we knew that we had a serious cash flow problem developing.

“Our new shops opened less busy than we had anticipated and at the same time our other shops were a bit quieter than they had been previously, and veg box numbers were reducing.”

The plan is to cut costs fast, without immediate investment, in a bid to survive and minimise damage to its long-term investments.

It has already closed the Garnethill branch, while also cutting opening hours and staff hours.

Locavore is aiming to raise £50,000 - it is already at £36k towards that target.

“This plan isn’t bursting with butterflies and rainbows,” the fundraiser explains. “It’s not exciting, it’s not fun, and it’s going to be difficult – but it’s now our best shot at securing a future for Locavore and everything that we exist to achieve.

