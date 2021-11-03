By Clare Grant

Yet think twice before you try a DIY approach, a 14-year-old Cumbernauld schoolboy has warned.

And that’s because Ben McCabe learned the hard way after a freak accident with a firework at a family display in Abronhill left him undergoing operations for a decade that will continue until he is 21-years-old.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While trying to maintain a positive outlook. Ben wants to warn others with a very personal message and has been working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to this end for some time.

Ben, who suffered third degree burns, said: “My family followed all the safety advice and I still got injured. My scars don’t define who I am but they do have an impact on my life.

To his peers he said: “If you’re thinking about messing about with fireworks then please think again. You’re handling explosives, just because you can buy them in shops doesn’t make them safe. And don’t give into pressure from your pals, it’s not worth the risk.