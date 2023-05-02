School house plan for Lenzie

A community group in Lenzie, looking to build housing for people aged over 55, is holding a public information event on Thursday, May 4.

​Campsie View School is due to close in the summer.

Lenzie Development Trust is looking to re-purpose Campsie View School, on Boghead Road, which is due to close in the summer.

The Trust is hoping to use Scottish legislation - designed to ‘empower’ communities - to carry out a so-called community asset transfer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trust’s preferred housing model is called ‘cohousing’ - where residents design and manage their own housing, in a self-supporting way.

The May 4 meeting is designed to add numbers to a supporters’ list, to take to the school’s owners, East Dunbartonshire Council.

It will be addressed by a representative of the organisation, Cohousing Scotland, with the additional aim of recruiting people with specific skills - such as financial and legal - to help turn dreams into a reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting is taking place at Lenzie Union Parish Church Hall, 65 Kirkintilloch Road, starting at 7.30pm.

Commenting on the project, Margaret Whitelaw, director and secretary of Lenzie Development Trust: “Everyone knows there is an acute shortage of housing designed specifically for older people in Lenzie.

“Over the years, plans have come and gone, leaving a real shortage, especially of housing that has a co-operative feel to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are keen to recruit as many supporters as possible, to convince East Dunbartonshire Council that there is a real strength of feeling.

“Campsie View School becoming available is just the sort of opportunity that we have been looking for, for a very long time. But we need to move fast.

“Anyone who can’t make the meeting, but wants to support us - either by adding their name to our supporters’ list or by offering their skills and expertise - can get in touch, by email at: [email protected] or via Twitter:@LenzieCoHousing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenzie Development Trust was founded in October 2017.