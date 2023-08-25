Scotland and Motherwell start Stephen O’Donnell is calling on football fans to help feed hungry children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The defender has given his backing to Mary’s Meals and wants supporters to help raise funds for the charity by signing up for its active fundraising challenge.

The Scottish charity feeds more than 2.4m children every school day in 18 countries including Ethiopia, Haiti and Zimbabwe, but needs help in sustaining that level of care.

That has seen them set up their 'Move for Meals' challenge that they hope football supporters will sign up to throughout the new football season.

Stephen told us: “As a footballer, I have a real passion for helping people have fun while they keep fit.

“That’s why I’m very excited to support Mary’s Meals’ active challenge.

“By simply putting on your boots, grabbing a football and having a five-a-side kickabout with your mates, you can ask your friends and family for sponsorship to help feed children in some of the world’s poorest communities.”

By taking part in the challenge, supporters can turn their moves into meals and make a life-changing difference to hungry children across the world.

From walking and running, to swimming and playing football, participants can take part in the challenge in any way they choose.

And they'll be helping to ensure some of the most needy children in the world get access to a nutritious meal and an education, helping to give hope for a brighter future.

Marie Doyle from the charity said: “We’re really thankful to Stephen for supporting our active fundraising challenge and sharing our goal of reaching the next hungry child.

“By taking part in Move For Meals, you can show off your football skills while making a life-changing difference to hungry children across the world.”

Move For Meals will help children like Sebastian from Malawi, who dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

Thanks to Mary’s Meals, he eats a mug of vitamin-enriched porridge that gives him energy to learn and play and allows him to have hope for the future.

It costs just £19.15 to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for an entire school year and you can help now.