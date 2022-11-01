Local celebrities are supporting a primary school.

Many of Scotland’s biggest names and most respected creative talents have joined forces to make a big impact on a primary school in Glasgow.

Over 100 rare and priceless donations from the country’s brightest actors, writers, musicians and artists will be available to bid on during a virtual silent auction taking place for just 48 hours from 6pm on Thursday, November 10, until 6pm on Saturday, November 12, in an effort to raise upwards of £10,000 to help the school acquire essential supplies and creative materials.

Garnetbank Primary is an award-winning primary school with a strong rights-respecting ethos, high standards and expectations in learning and teaching and a commitment to providing a caring and happy environment for children to grow and learn in.

Artist Karla Black and musician Barry Burns have organised the support. Pic: Eoin Carey

However, due in part to its inner-city location, the school is home to a high percentage of children living below the poverty line and in temporary accommodation who are in need of additional support and supplies.

The school along with the parent council have made a joint commitment to work together to help any pupil in need. In addition to the free school meals and clothing grants which the council already offers, parents have donated materials and pre-loved uniforms and the parent council has worked with external donors for sim cards and appropriate outdoor clothing, as well as providing rucksacks full of essential supplies to struggling families.

“The additional support that our teachers are supplying to struggling pupils comes at a cost,” says parent council member, Emma Ford.

“Smaller interventions are no longer enough to ease the strain on staff who are dipping into their own pockets to buy supplies for their classes.”

In response to this urgent situation, parents at the school including Mogwai musician, Barry Burns and renowned artist, Karla Black, have pooled their contacts and volunteered their time to call on the great and good of Scotland for this cause.

Their collaborative efforts have helped to attract unparalleled experiences and rare memorabilia from the likes of actors, Alan Cumming (X-Men), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Douglas Henshall (Shetland), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Frankie Boyle (Comedian), Paul Black (Comedian) and musicians Fran Healy (Travis), Paul Buchanan, Lloyd Cole, Stuart Braithwaite (Mogwai), as well as works from artists Jim Lambie, Brian McGeoch, Tony Swain and France-Lise McGurn and authors John Niven, Ian Rankin, Denise Mina, Ewan Morrison and Harriet Tyce to name but a few.

Karla is committed to helping the school, saying: “Garnetbank Primary is a truly special place with a rich and diverse pupil and staff population, an excellent approach to learning and a culture of respect and care for our children. The work the educators do there, despite the challenges they face is simply phenomenal and I’ll do whatever I can to help.”

All funds raised will go toward purchasing essential items and basic supplies, as well as arts, music and drama materials and activities, which are known to be important outlets for children to express themselves creatively.

“I’ve been on to everyone I know to donate something special to this important cause and they’ve all come through,” added Barry.

“The auction site reads like a who’s who of the country's best creative talent and the memorabilia and prizes available are truly fantastic.”

There’s literally something for everyone at this virtual silent auction with more than 100 prizes varying in price from as low as just £10. Shoppers can choose from a range of tickets, restaurant, beauty, retail and hotel vouchers, artworks, rare memorabilia, books, scripts, albums, experience bundles, personalised cameo videos and so much more.

Interested shoppers can visit the silent auction website now HERE to view the growing list of impressive prizes, but will only have 48 hours to place their bids.

There are items like original works by Jim Lambie and Karla Black, tickets to see Mogwai perform and a selfie with the band, drinks with Ian Rankin at The Oxford Bar, Virtual Cocktails with Alan Cumming, Douglas Henshall’s well-worn peacoat from TV show Shetland or a day’s writing consultation with renowned author Ewan Morrison.