Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show opened with a rousing rendition of traditional and contemporary folk music from the Ukulele Group, led by musical director Ian Murray.

Author and storyteller Alison Galbraith told a tale from Lanarkshire about the Fairies of Melvin’s Craig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilary Spoun then assembled a set from her Scottish Country Dancing Group to dance The Rose of the West and the Indian River of Strathspey. The audience then joined in and Hilary had everyone ‘twizzling’.

Yukulele group entertained the audience at the Scottish celebration.

Tom Barrie, who accompanied the Ukulele Group, gave two solo performances, ending with an appreciation of Burns and Rantin’ Rovin’ Robin’ which, Alison led members to believe, was an autobiographical song in the form of a prophecy by the palm-reading midwife who attended Burns’ birth.

The celebration ended with a vote of thanks to all participants, and particularly Bill Toy, who has been instrumental in bringing on aspirational ukulele musicians and is now retiring as a group leader.

The closing song Tak a Dram (Afore Ye Go) was an appropriate Scottish way to finish an outstanding performance by Lanark and District U3A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aimed at anyone who is retired or semi-retired and those on the young side of the ‘third age’ of life who are no longer in employment, the club runs a host of groups and activities.