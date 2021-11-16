Scottish football pays tribute after death of respected Glasgow referee

Gerry Evans Bishopbriggs referee who passed away

The Glasgow Referee Association expressed their sadness at the passing of Gerry Evans of Bishopbriggs earlier this month after a short illness.

Gerry famously sent off FOUR Hearts players in their match against Rangers at Ibrox in 1996.

On its social media site, the Glasgow Referees Association posted: “Gerry will be known to almost every member of the Association, having served as a Class 1 Referee for a number of years before moving on to become a Referee Supervisor. This was firstly for the East and thereafter at the West training area.

"Gerry served both areas with distinction, helping promote the interests and careers of countless Glasgow officials.

“After stepping into a new role as a Referee Observer, Gerry continued to support and develop Scottish refereeing over a total period of 21 years in a Supervisor/Observer role. His influence and impact were immeasurable.

“The Glasgow Association and Scottish refereeing are significantly diminished by the passing of a man who was a special friend to so many.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Gerry's family at this difficult time.”

Bishopbriggs Councillor Gary Pews, himself a former referee, told the Herald he had been sorry to hear the news of his passing and described him as a “great guy”.

He said: “I knew him well from my own refereeing days. He was a great guy, much respected in refereeing circles.

Gerry reffed at the very highest level. He was all over the media when he once sent off FOUR Hearts players in a match against Rangers at Ibrox! "

Football fans also expressed their sadness in posts on the Glasgow Referee Association site.

One posted: “A wonderful man who always took time out to speak with referees at all levels. Gerry provided valuable advice and guidance to many and had integrity too.”

While fellow referee Kenny Clark described Gerry as “a lovely, generous man whose unfailing courtesy, gentle humour, and encouragement will be greatly missed by all in Scottish football.”