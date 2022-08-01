Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joins striking BT staff on picket line in Glasgow

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joined striking BT staff in Glasgow today (Monday) during the second day of industrial action.

Thousands of BT and Openreach staff are striking for the first time in decades over a pay dispute.

The first day of strike action was on Friday, with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) saying that they were the biggest ever among call centre workers.

Anas Sarwar with the striking staff.

Picket lines have been held at sites across Scotland, including at the Glasgow centre.

All employees are being offered a £1500 pay rise, which the CWU argues is a real-time pay cut because of the rise in inflation.

As well as Mr Sarwar, Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy and SNP MP Chris Stephens also joined the striking staff.

“I think it’s very important to show that support and solidarity for people who are out on strike for better pay, to ensure that they can match the cost of living,” said Mr Stephens.

He described the situation as ‘scandalous’.

Ms Duncan-Glancy added: “I’m out here to support them in their fight for social justice - and also because they are sick of being poor.