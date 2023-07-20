The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two ducklings were abandoned at the side of the road in Cumbernauld on July 18.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Aidan McIver, said: “The ducklings look to be Indian runner ducks and were found by a member of the public on the road leading to Palacerigg Country Park.

“They were in a white cardboard box filled with straw and left at the roadside.

“Thankfully the member of the public who spotted them was kind enough to pick them up and take them home until we could attend.

“We appreciate the person who left these ducklings may have intended for them to be found, but this is not the correct way to give up an animal if you can no longer care for them.

“The birds are now being cared for at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.