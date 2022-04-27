Scottish SPCA reiterates need for glue trap ban after birds caught in Wishaw

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glue traps are still legal in the UK

The Scottish Government announced its intention to ban glue traps this parliamentary term and the UK Government is also considering a ban. The Society has long been opposed to the use of glue traps, which are trays coated with a sticky adhesive typically used to trap rodents and animals classed as vermin.

SSPCA animal rescue officer, Aidan McIver, said: “Both birds were alive when I arrived but covered in glue and completely stuck to the trap. The glue would have been ripping the birds’ feathers out with every movement. Sadly, as the injuries were so severe and removing the glue would have caused the birds even more pain and suffering, the difficult decision was made to put them both to sleep.

“Glue traps are still legal in the UK but the Scottish SPCA does not support their use as these traps are indiscriminate and will cause unnecessary suffering to any bird or animal caught in them.

“Those setting the traps are obliged to stop unnecessary suffering by checking them regularly but there is no way of monitoring or enforcing this. It’s an inhumane method of pest control that has no place in modern society. We would support an outright ban on glue traps.