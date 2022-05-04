Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the cat when the staff at Glennon Brothers, in Troon, Ayrshire, called for assistance at their warehouse in the town.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Sheena MacTaggart said: “We were alerted to the incident when workers reported hearing a loud meow in the warehouse.

“We suspect she got a bit carried away chasing birds and somehow managed to get stuck on the crane.

Once back on firm ground, the mystery cat tucked into some food before running off again. Pic: SSPCA

“Luckily the warehouse workers had access to a cherry picker so Robert and David were able to capture the cat using my thick gauntlet gloves and cat carrier to get her down safely.

“The cat was fit and healthy but unfortunately she wasn’t microchipped so we were unable to let her owners know about her death-defying balancing act!

“After a quick pet and a bite to eat, she ran off unfazed by her ordeal.

“We’re grateful to the staff at Glennon Brothers for calling us and helping get this little cat to safety.”

Gotcha: Glennon Brothers staff used an aerial platform to catch and cage the daring cat