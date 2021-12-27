Search for man last seen at Glasgow Central station

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man last seen at Glasgow Central train station.

Richard Hay has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Richard Hay (34) from Irvine, was last seen at the train station at around 1.30pm on Christmas Eve by a friend and had made arrangements to meet up again later that day after doing some Christmas shopping.

However he failed to attend that meeting or visit his family over the Christmas weekend.

Richard is described as being around 5ft 9inches in height with brown cropped hair.