Search for man last seen at Glasgow Central station

Richard Hay has not been seen since Christmas Eve.
Richard Hay (34) from Irvine, was last seen at the train station at around 1.30pm on Christmas Eve by a friend and had made arrangements to meet up again later that day after doing some Christmas shopping.
However he failed to attend that meeting or visit his family over the Christmas weekend.
Richard is described as being around 5ft 9inches in height with brown cropped hair.
Sgt Carswell of Irvine Police Office said: “We’re increasingly concerned that Richard has not contacted his family over the last few days and ask that if you know him, or his current whereabouts please contact 101 quoting incident number 1402 of 26/12, thank you.”