Police are attempting to trace a missing Glasgow woman, who was last spotted at Govan bus station on Wednesday morning.

Jayne Cuthbert was last seen on Tuesday.

36-year-old Jayne Cuthbert left her home address in Newlands Road around 6pm on Tuesday, to walk her black and tan coloured English bull dog.

She was then seen around 7pm on Clarkston Road with her dog. It is believed she took the dog home but did not speak with anyone and has been out of touch since.

Police officers say they don’t know where she spent the night but she was seen at Govan bus station around 6.40am on Wednesday. She was wearing glasses, a dark blue padded coat, black trousers and white trainers. She was also carrying a black bag with two straps.

Jayne is described as around 5ft 6ins, of average build with shoulder length blonde hair. When she was at the bus station her hair was swept up, off her face.

Inspector Alyson Bolton, of Govan Police Station, said: “Concerns are growing for Jayne’s welfare as it is out of character for her not to be in contact with her family so I am asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“At the moment it is not known where she spent Tuesday night and we are trying to find out her movements and anyone who can assist is asked to call us.

“If she sees this appeal I would ask Jayne to get in touch with us or her family so we know she is safe and well.”