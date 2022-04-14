Search for short stories is a write good way to celebrate local talents

Submit your entries by July 29 for consideration

To mark World Autism Acceptance Week, the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has launched a new literary initiative.

Local area coordinators are on the look-out for short story submissions with a maximum length of 600 words on the theme of “reflections”. Stories will be compiled and printed in a booklet in September.

It’s part of a line-up of exciting events throughout the year as part of the 2022 Festival of Celebration.

This will showcase the artistic achievements of autistic people and individuals with learning disabilities and mental health issues locally, as well as the organisations that support them.

The aim is that every two months a new creative artform will be explored or shared.

Caroline Sinclair, interim chief officer of East Dunbartonshire HSCP, said: “This is a great new project which aims to highlight the writing skills of the local autistic community.

“The theme is “reflections”, which is very apt as I’m sure the submissions will reflect the wonderful range of talents and experiences locally.”

The short stories should by submitted by July 29.