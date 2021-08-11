Search is on for a Local Hero to attend opening of Parliament

West Scotland list MSP Paul O'Kane

Every member of the Scottish Parliament is being asked to nominate one of their constituents who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of other people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those selected by their local MSP will be invited to contribute to the Parliament’s Opening Ceremony which is to be staged in early October.

Local Heroes will be invited to take part either virtually or in-person depending on the public health guidance at that time – and, of course, their individual preference.

West Scotland list MSP Paul O’Kane said: “I know many people give their time and energy selflessly during a very difficult and challenging time, to make a positive contribution to the lives of others – often without recognition.

“As MSPs we want to celebrate the achievements of our Local Heroes across every constituency and region in Scotland as part of the Opening Ceremony.

“I look forward to receiving nominations for our Local Hero in the West Scotland region, perhaps from their friends, family or work colleagues, maybe even from potential Local Heroes themselves.

“As the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament gets underway, it is right that, the people of Scotland are placed at the heart of our events.”

Local Heroes have previously taken part in the opening ceremonies of the Scottish Parliament in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone added: “As parliamentarians we have all heard directly of the difficult circumstances that many people in our communities have faced because of this pandemic.

“But alongside this, we have heard so many uplifting stories of people and communities coming together to protect those most vulnerable.”

“As we begin this new session of Parliament, we are filled with renewed purpose, hope and determination to make things better for people in Scotland.

"Therefore, it is fitting we can use this occasion to tell the story of those who provided that optimism for others.”