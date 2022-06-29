Search is on for panto star to take to the Eastwood Park stage

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who will star as Dorothy alongside Garry King (Wizard of Oz) and Stephen McLaughlin (Wicked Witch)? Pic: Jeff Holmes

The successful star will follow the yellow brick road to Eastwood Park Theatre to perform alongside the Spillers Pantomimes’ professional cast from November 25-December 31.

The team is looking for a budding local actress who is keen to break into professional theatre to audition for this paid role. Those shortlisted will be invited to the final auditions, which will take place at Eastwood Park Theatre on August 1.

Kay Spillers, managing director of Spillers Pantomimes, said: "This is an excellent opportunity to be part of a major production and gain valuable experience on stage, in a professional environment.

"We are looking for a talented local, aged 18 or over, to take on the paid role of Dorothy. You'll need to be an excellent actress with fantastic vocals. If you're keen to break into professional theatre, now is your chance. This could be your lucky break!"

Aspiring actresses should provide a video recording with a 30 second introduction, including why they want to be Dorothy.

They should also submit a video recording from the script and sing a minute and a half of either Home (Diana Ross version from The Wiz) or Once Upon a Time (from Brooklyn).

Audition videos should be sent directly to Spillers Pantomimes: [email protected] by Wednesday, July 20.