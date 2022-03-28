Search is on for South Lanarkshire artist

Some 800 trees have already been planted in 13 locations across South Lanarkshire, this one by Councillor John Ross.

The council, along with all other Scottish local authorities, and in partnership with Greenspace Scotland, is seeking to commission an artist or creative practitioner.

The successful applicant must have a background in co-creative, participatory practice as they will be working with local groups and communities to co-create a Covid community memorial as part of Remembering Together.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special programme is about creating together, being part of a process to commemorate those who have lost their lives and those who have experienced loss and change, as well as celebrating the ways in which Scottish communities have come together during the most difficult times.

Cleland Sneddon, the council’s chief executive, said: “The pandemic has no doubt had an impact on everyone across South Lanarkshire and, indeed, the world.

“Of course, for some people it has resulted in the tragic loss of loved ones. I believe that our memorial, whatever shape or form it takes with input from local communities, will be a fitting way to remember them, as well as marking what has changed in all our lives.

“It will also help preserve the best of what we have learned and created during the pandemic.”

The closing date for expressions of interest is midnight on Monday, April 11.

The successful applicant for South Lanarkshire will work with local people on ideas for the area’s Covid Community Memorial .

Artists are being sought for every local authority area in Scotland and will receive £15,000 each for this phase of the project.

Each local council area will be given around £100,000 to see the project to fruition – be it a memorial, public or digital artworks, theatre or music performances or events.

A full brief can be found on the website at https://www.rememberingtogether.scot/artist-commission-callouts.