Seniors organise cycling challenges and golf fun day in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

A few of the group have unfortunately suffered from Prostate Cancer so have decided to organise events next month – namely cycle challenges and a golf fun day.

The Pedal4Prostate challenges will see two separate cycle routes being tackled on Wednesday, August 10.

The first will be the ‘Kirky Loop’ of 25 miles from Gavins Mill in Milngavie to Strathblane, Milton of Campsie, Kirkintilloch, Maryhill and back to Milngavie.

The senior cyclists will be getting in the saddle next month

The second is a 50-mile trip again from Gavins Mill via the Crow Road through Lennoxtown, Fintry, Kilsyth, Maryhill and back to Milngavie.

These are not open to the public, but donations can be made by visiting www.justgiving.com/team/PEDALFORPROSTATE

With over a month to go a total of over £5,500 has already been raised by over 150 supporters.

Team captain Eddie Conway said: “We would like to thank Gavins Mill and Love-ebikes for their ongoing support for the cycle group.

"I was diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer five years ago and I consider myself very fortunate that the treatment I am undergoing is thanks to the skill and expertise of my medical teams in Glasgow and London.

“One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and the money being raised will go towards increasing awareness of this terrible disease and in assisting in early detection which is vitally important in saving men’s lives.

A fun day will take place at Milngavie Golf Club on Friday, August 19.

The competition format is a four-ball better ball stableford, with an entry fee of £25 per person.

There will also be a raffle and chipping and putting competitions, with prizes for the longest drive, nearest the hole, and longest putt as well as an opportunity to 'beat the pro' on a par three holes.