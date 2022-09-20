Register
September Weekend bank holiday: First Glasgow gives update on bus services

First Glasgow bus services will be different next Monday.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:09 am

The September Weekend is around the corner, with people in Scotland getting an extra bank holiday on Monday.

First Glasgow has confirmed that it will be operating a Saturday service on the bank holiday.

First Glasgow has given an update on bus services.

It posted on social media: “This holiday September weekend, we'll be operating a Saturday service on Mon 26 September.

“Service 202 will operate a normal Mon – Fri timetable and a special timetable will operate on service 242 for Maxim.”

The September weekend also sees pupils getting a long weekend off, from Friday, September 23, until Monday, September 26.

