First Glasgow bus services will be different next Monday.

The September Weekend is around the corner, with people in Scotland getting an extra bank holiday on Monday.

First Glasgow has confirmed that it will be operating a Saturday service on the bank holiday.

First Glasgow has given an update on bus services.

It posted on social media: “This holiday September weekend, we'll be operating a Saturday service on Mon 26 September.

“Service 202 will operate a normal Mon – Fri timetable and a special timetable will operate on service 242 for Maxim.”