Series of events planned as JOM celebrates 30th anniversary

JOM founder, trustee, chief executive and chief coordinator Josephine Oboh-MacLeod

The Jubilee Afro-Celtic art and mental health project “Mental On The Go!”, supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, will feature Afro-Celtic art, well-being and mental health exhibitions and workshops.

JOM founder, trustee, chief executive and chief coordinator Josephine Oboh-MacLeod said: “The project is aimed at building stronger relationships between African, Scottish, BAME and other communities in Scotland.

"Its purpose is to create better a positive and meaningful cordial interrelationship between them.

"The workshops, activities and exhibitions are projected to give participants something discerning special, that allows them to interact with others thereby alleviating isolation, loneliness, depression and other mental health and wellbeing challenges that were especially brought on by the pandemic’s lockdowns and restrictions.

"I must say special thanks to the National Lottery Players and supporters for enabling these events to take place.”

The programme of events kick-off this week and run until October in Kirkintilloch, Milngavie and Twechar –

Saturday, April 30 (11am-1pm): Regent Centre, Kirkintilloch – Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day/Autism Day: workshop and exhibitions by artists Josephine Oboh-Macleod’s Johfrim Art & Design, Vanessa Flecther and other volunteers.

Sunday, May 15 (1-4pm): Twechar Healthy Living & Enterprise Centre – Twechar Family Fun Fayre: art demonstrations on wellbeing through art by Chief Amu, Geoff Foord and others, face painting, African and Scottish food, music, fun fair, expert mental health tips.

Monday, May 23 (noon-4pm): Fraser Centre, Milngavie – Jubilee High Tea for Dementia and Alzheimer Awareness: food, exhibition, music from Geoff Foord & Willow Moon Band and Alix Edmonds, raffles, Jubilee tree planting and games.

Saturday, September 10 (noon-4pm): Fraser Centre, Milngavie – Men’s Mental Health Awareness Day with The Kilted Afro, Celtic Gentlemen and mental health expert Salvino Volpe: art and wellbeing workshop, food, and music raffle in aid of Men Matter Scotland.

Saturday, October 1 (5-9pm): Broadcroft Hotel, Kirkintilloch – Afro Celtic International and Black History Month Day” in honour of Nigerian Independence Day: unveiling next project of re-forestation and environmental protection, JOM exhibition of its work past, present and future, short speeches by experts, music, food and drinks, silent auction, and raffles in aid of JOM.

For more information visit www.jomcharity.com or www.facebook.com/JOM-Charity-SCIO-123758822360310/