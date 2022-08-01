Sewer work delay in Lanark

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the main shaft construction works now completed, the project – which is being delivered by Scottish Water’s alliance partner amey-binnies – has experienced some unforeseen challenges.

As a result, this has had an impact on the anticipated timescales of the re-opening of Wellgate car park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction of a new underground storm storage tank has been successfully completed in the car park.

The project had been progressing well but has, unfortunately, now hit a bit of a snag.

However, works on the main sewer pipe installation – which began in Bernard’s Wynd at the end of March – have been challenging.

A number of uncharted services have been uncovered during excavations and pipe installation has now paused until ownership of the cables can be confirmed and diverted.

Once complete, the upsized sewer pipes will be connected to the storm tank. During times of heavy rainfall, excess water will spill into the tank and be stored there before being pumped back into the sewer once water levels there are low again.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager for the west, said: “This investment project had been making good progress until this point and it is thoroughly disappointing for us that the project faced these issues in the final stages.

“While frustrating for everyone involved, projects of this scale often face unforeseen challenges and we’d like to reassure everyone that the project team are doing all they can to push ahead with what they can meantime.”

Work continues inside the site compound, with reinstatement work being carried out where possible.

Meantime, additional parking is available in the overflow car park on Delves Road.

Georgina added: “We fully appreciate that this will be disappointing news for local businesses and their customers who use the car park.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank local residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and understanding. More information will be communicated as soon as it is possible to do so.”

The global shortage of microchips is also having an impact on this investment project.

Delays in procuring a microchip which is needed to control the infrastructure means the storm storage tank is not expected to be operational until the New Year.

Meantime, all traffic management arrangements and local diversions agreed in liaison with South Lanarkshire Council remain in place. They will be removed at the earliest opportunity.

The investment project had been due for completion at the end of this month.

Scottish Water and its partners initially started the work on Monday, November 1 last year, with work expected to last around nine months.

A storage tank and infrastructure has been installed underground at the Wellgate car park and a kiosk installed next to the pedestrian steps into the car park to house power and pumps, so it can be maintained.