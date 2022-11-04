party time

For the past 10 years, Shareen Bell has been bringing Halloween spirit, and plenty of joy, to her house in Glenhove Road in Carbrain.

Shareen started decorating her house to entertain her own kids but soon found that the eye-catching decor it was a hit with many others.

Now, a decade later, Shareen’s house is a Halloween ritual for well over 100 trick or treaters each year. And it’s not just the younger generation as a few parents and grandparents sneak along as well!

In recent years Shareen’s neighbours have pitched in to help, making it a real community event for the street, with a real feelgood factor thrown in, earning her praise from other residents.

Shareen’s neighbour Rachelle Traynor said: “Shareen does an incredible job to bring the community together every year and help make Halloween special for so many.

"On top of the decorations, Shareen always has plenty of sweets and treats for the Guisers. A lot of people in this area comment on how much they look forward to Halloween because it’s a proper community event, with lots of fun.

Shareen herself said: added: “I started putting up the decorations to entertain my own kids and to try to create a bit of an atmosphere that other people could join in with.