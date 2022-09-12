Shawlands Arcade: plans lodged for £150m redevelopment of Glasgow site

Plans for the £150m regeneration of Shawlands Arcade have been lodged with Glasgow City Council.

The proposed development will feature a mixture of ground floor shops with new homes above.

Central to the design is an expanse of new landscaping with half of the site being planned as greenspace and public realm including areas for public seating, play, performance and art.

Commenting on the regeneration, Neal Jamieson, director of Ediston Real Estate, said: “We are pleased to submit plans for a viable alternative to the existing Arcade. Having consulted with the community over the past year, we know that replacement of the current dated complex is much wanted. The proposed balance of housing and retail uses has been carefully considered to ensure a regeneration that is realistic and deliverable.”

The plans for Shawlands Arcade.

The ground floor commercial space will accommodate a range of retail and commercial businesses with 330 one, two and three bedroom apartments above, incorporating communal landscaped roof gardens and terraces.

Nearly 80% of all those who gave feedback during the consultation process think the current Arcade is poor or extremely poor quality, with the majority wanting to see a better range of shops incorporating a mix of high street names and independent traders.

An independent economic impact assessment has been submitted as part of the application and confirms that the planned £150 million investment into Shawlands will enable the replacement of a key town centre asset and prevent it from falling into dereliction.

In addition, when fully completed and occupied, the Arcade regeneration will support 240 direct jobs within the Glasgow economy and a further estimated 150 construction jobs.

Jonny McDonald, chair of My Shawlands Business Improvement District, said: “As we head into an increasingly difficult economic climate, we are encouraged that the Arcade’s owners have prepared a set of plans that are economically viable and can be delivered. The existing Arcade is increasingly detracting from the overall town centre and it’s been a long held aspiration of My Shawlands to see it replaced.”