Shawlands bakery raises £25,000 for Ukraine after weekend bake sale

A Shawlands bakery has raised £25,000 for Ukraine, following a successful bake sale at the weekend.

Queues were building up outside Deanston Bakery on Sunday, when it held a bake sale to raise funds for charities supporting people in Ukraine.

A post on social media said: “Thank you SO much to everyone who has supported us this last week and everyone who came along today.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deanston Bakery has raised money for Ukraine.

The bakery sold its usual mix of breads, buns and more during a special sale on Sunday, when it would normally be closed.