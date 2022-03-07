Shawlands bakery raises £25,000 for Ukraine after weekend bake sale

Queues were building up outside Deanston Bakery on Sunday, when it held a bake sale to raise funds for charities supporting people in Ukraine.
A post on social media said: “Thank you SO much to everyone who has supported us this last week and everyone who came along today.”
The bakery sold its usual mix of breads, buns and more during a special sale on Sunday, when it would normally be closed.
One hundred per cent of the sales will go to charities that are support Ukraine, following its invasion by Russia.