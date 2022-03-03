Shawlands bakery to host bake sale to support Ukraine

Deanston Bakery, on Deanston Drive, will be selling its usual mix of breads, buns and more during a special sale on Sunday, when it would normally be closed.
One hundred per cent of the sales will go to charities that are support Ukraine, following its invasion by Russia last week.
‘Helpless’
Posting on Facebook, it said: “We feel very helpless just now and that’s what we can do!
“Local businesses, home bakers welcome to join in, we might even take few volunteer on the day. Cash only or donate to charity (if and when it’s up to you).
“Please get in touch if you or your business would like to be involved. Please share, we would love this event to make a difference.”
It added: “Its heartbreaking what is happening, please, do get involved.”
When is it?
The Deanston Bakery will be hosting the bake sale on Sunday, March 6, at 11am.