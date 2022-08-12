Shawlands nursery and assisted living facility team up for new book club

A new inter-generational book club has been set up, involving a Southside nursery and assisted living facility.

The award-winning Pied Piper nursery and Hector House are working together on the new project.

Children visited the residents’ home with nursery key workers on Thursday to share stories and songs with the residents of Hector House, as well as to enjoy a high tea together in the sunshine.

The new book club.

Nursery manager Carrie Lloyd said: “Stories are designed to be shared and retold through generations, so the idea of a monthly book club seemed the perfect way to bring together the children and the residents at Hector House for some fun across the ages.

“Each month we plan to visit the residents with a new story to share. I am so proud of the children. They took everything in their stride and spread a little joy in the community.”

Manager of Hector House, Angela Todd added: “Our residents love to see the boys and girls. One resident said that when she listens to stories from the children, she feels as though she is living vicariously through them in that moment.

“Intergenerational relationships give our residents a sense of purpose, and storytelling offers mental stimulation – as we know, having a change of pace to daily life and keeping the brain active can help to improve mental health and dementia.

“We look forward to the next visit from our friends at Pied Piper.”