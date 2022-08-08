Shettleston growing project in running to win £1000 - needs your votes

A Shettleston growing project has been shortlisted for a national award celebrating sustainable communities and environmental achievements.

Plant-based food brand, Cauldron Foods, has announced that Shettleston Community Growing Project is one of three finalists in its ‘Cauldron Community Champion’ competition, winning themselves £1000 of project funding.

The project runs The Smelly Welly Club, a free children’s group, teaching them how to grow, nurture and cook the fresh vegetables that they grow.

Alongside the club, the project has a wildlife garden containing wildflowers and wildlife pond; a community garden with various pollinator plants and shrubs; a nature wall; an orchard, all whilst growing fresh fruit and vegetables alongside.

The Shettleston growing project.

The competition - launched in partnership with multi award-winning chef, content creator and author, Max La Manna - spotlights inspiring grassroots community projects across the UK and is an initiative designed to shine a light on sustainable communities and environmental achievements.

Max La Manna said: “There were so many beautiful projects to choose from, but the Shettleston Community Growing Project is undoubtably a finalist for me. The Smelly Welly club is such a great way for children to learn important life skills and just as importantly, how to have a hand in helping the planet.

“People of Glasgow, it’s time to get voting!”

Kenny McCubbin, project coordinator at Shettleston Community Growing Project, added: “We are delighted and humbled to have been chosen as a finalist for Cauldron Community Champion and would like to thank them for the opportunity. We know that we are up against some great projects that all do amazing things for their local community and we wish them all well.”

To decide the overall top project and to crown the overall winner, the final round will be driven by members of the public who will vote for their favourite of the three.

The winner will be chosen via Cauldron’s Instagram page, with the project achieving the most likes by Friday at 12pm hailed as the Cauldron Community Champion.

The number one project will then receive a further £1000 of funding and will be visited by both Max La Manna and the Cauldron Foods team.

Tom Lindley, nusiness unit head at Cauldron Foods, said: “Cauldron is hugely proud, with its certified Carbon Neutral product range, to be able to raise awareness, fund amazing projects, and inspire more people to get involved and do their bit for the environment. We are more than delighted to shortlist Shettleston Community Growing Project as a finalist in our Cauldron Community Champion competition – both helping the planet and the local community are two key components in becoming our champion, this project undoubtably has both.”