It would be fair to say that Ross Fitzgerald has always been waiting in the wings to become Lord Cornet.

As a pupil at Lanark Primary School, he took part in every lorry entered in the Lanimers.

In first year at the Grammar, he was appointed as an Outrider and in second year he was First Lord.

As a member of the Lanimer Committee for eight years, Ross has been in charge of the Perambulation.

The self-employed farrier has also served in that role for the Lanimer committee for seven years.

However, this year he had a much bigger role to play in Monday night’s events – when his childhood dream finally came true and he was installed as Lord Cornet by Lanimer Commitee chairman Kenny Lean.

The 29-year-old from Cleghorn had plenty of support, with his proud parents Vincent and Fiona and his younger sister Julie (22) there to cheer him on.

Two of his closest friends also served as right and left hand men, last year’s Lord Cornet Derek McGuinness and the 2019 Lord Cornet Ian Douglas.

When we caught up with Ross on Tuesday morning, he’d just completed a tour of the local primary schools with the police horses and was looking forward to the Cornets Ride Out.

However, he was happy to admit that Monday night was all that he’d hoped it would be.

Ross said: “The Shifting of the Standard was my first official duty as Lord Cornet and it was very emotional. I think I bubbled a couple of times because it’s been a life-long dream.

"I’ve taken the week off work to focus on my duties so there will be no horseshoes going on this week!

"I’m really looking forward to the Ride Out tonight; I’ve ridden horses since I was a wee boy so there’s no worries there...and then it’s the big day itself on Thursday.”

Ross will also join Lanimer Queen Chloe Robertson for the first dance at the Lanimer Ball on Saturday.

He added: “Chloe has been a breath of fresh air; she’s slipped right into the role and her attitude is brilliant.

