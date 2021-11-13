Shock and sadness at the sudden death of East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown

Provost Brown, who has been described by his colleagues as “a devoted family man and huge presence in East Dunbartonshire”, passed away earlier today (Saturday, November 13).

He was elected to represent the people of Bishopbriggs South in 2017 as a Councillor and was honoured to be elected as Provost of East Dunbartonshire that same year.

He had previously served the people of the Cadder and Langbrae ward as a Councillor from 1999 to 2007.

Joint Leaders of the Council, Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody paid tribute to their friend and colleague.

Councillor Polson said: “I am deeply saddened by Alan’s death and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife Catherine and their sons Alasdair and Andrew.

"Over the years, Alan and I have worked very closely together and it has been my honour to count him as a friend.

"Alan believed it was a great privilege to be a Councillor and the Provost of East Dunbartonshire. He worked hard on behalf of his constituents and embraced his role as the Civic Head, representing the Council and the people of East Dunbartonshire at a range of different events.

"Above all though, Alan was a family man, who was devoted to his wife, Catherine and his two sons, of whom he was extremely proud.

"He was a huge presence in the life of East Dunbartonshire Council and many will mourn his passing. He will be greatly missed.”

Councillor Moody, added: “It is with great sadness I pay tribute to my friend and colleague, Alan Brown. I know many people will be shocked and saddened by his untimely passing; Alan was a well-loved member of the community.

"My thoughts are with Catherine, Alasdair and Andrew at this extremely difficult time.”

The Council’s Chief Executive, Gerry Cornes, added: “I would like to pass my condolences to Provost Brown’s wife Catherine and his family and friends at this very sad time.

"Provost Brown was a dedicated and committed public servant who represented his constituents and the Council and the people of East Dunbartonshire at many civic receptions and events, citizenship ceremonies and significant celebrations, such as 100th birthdays and Golden Wedding Anniversaries.

"He did so with great pride and he will be fondly remembered by the employees of East Dunbartonshire Council.”

As a mark of respect, flags at the Council Headquarters will be flown at half-mast from Monday 15 November to Friday 19 November, following Remembrance Sunday commemorations. An online book of condolence will be made available for anyone who would like to pay tribute to the Provost from Monday 15 November.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.