Father Terry Donnelly, who was the community leader of the Spiritan Community, or the Holy Ghost Fathers, died at 2am yesterday (Tuesday).

Sadly this had followed an operation at Wishaw General Hospital which took place the day before. News of the death of the missionary priest has sent shockwaves across the diocese.

A diocesan spokesperson said: “We pray for the repose of Fr Terry's soul and for the community at Carfin at their loss. Our Lady, Queen of Priests, pray for him.”