Shoppers at Tesco Motherwell help Braidhurst pupils support mental health learning

Braidhurst High School was one of the local groups which received funding as part of the Tesco Golden Grants scheme, in support of the Stronger Starts project, receiving £500 to help fund and support the Mental Health Ambassadors Programme within the school.

This programme delivers two-days of training to senior students who want to be Mental Health Ambassadors for the school. As part of this role, the ambassadors then plan, create, and deliver lessons to other pupils on several different mental health topics.

The Ambassadors have also set up an informal 'drop-in' club at lunch time, in which students can talk about their anxieties and feelings in a relaxing, safe space.

Tesco customers in Motherwell have nominated Braidhurst High School to receive a share of Tesco’s Golden Grant funding. Pic: Contributed

As part of the expansion of the programme, the Ambassadors now also visit local primary schools and deliver lessons to the students during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Tony McElroy, local communications manager for Tesco Scotland, said: “Our Stronger Starts scheme allows customers to provide vital support to some fantastic community groups and charitiesoperating in the heart of their local area.

“We hope this funding will help to make a difference to the pupils of Braidhurst High School, who are educating kids on the importance of looking after our mental health and having an opendiscussion on the subject.”

