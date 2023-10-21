One of the most important events in the farming calendar here in Clydesdale was, and remains to this day, the agricultural show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These began to assume great importance in the 19th century, particularly with advent of the railway.

The poster for the Biggar Fair of November 1861 shows the popularity of such events. The picture of the cattle show of 1900 again in Biggar illustrates the continued interest of the farming community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even quite small venues were chosen for agricultural shows, such as Carmichael Mill near Hyndford Bridge which was the venue for cattle shows for many years.

Biggar Agricultural Show has always been a big deal, this one being captured around 1890. Inset: Silver medal awarded to D Wilson of Carluke in 1864.

At all shows medals were presented for many different types of animal. These were large silver medals and were beautifully designed by the medallists of the day often having a picture on one side of the medal of the animal and, on the other, an inscription of the winner and the farm they represented.

The shows were an important place for showing off equipment and tackle. One of the most important companies for selling tackle was the firm of Prentice from Carluke.

Well known throughout Scotland and beyond, it was one of the first companies to use postcards to advertise their presence at a show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have in my collection a card sent to Clydesdale Farmers alerting them to the Prentices having a stall at a show in Peebles in 1905.

Shows were also a good place for doing deals regarding stallions serving mares. They were advertised by using cards which described in detail the ancestry of the stallion, the cost of the service and when it could be provided.

Farmers also visited the Royal Highland Show which, despite its title, actually first took place in Edinburgh in 1822.

In the early days this show travelled around the country, including the Borders – the main venue there being Peebles. Records of exhibitors were kept in the proceedings of the Royal Agricultural Society. Many farmers subscribed to this series as it was a vital source of information to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attendance of Clydesdale Farmers at these shows was often recorded by the photographer Archibald Brown and company of Lanark, which was one of the company’s specialities.

A good source of information about Agricultural Shows is the farmers’ year book. These were first issued in 1900 and contain not only adverts for farming equipment but also photos and reports on shows.

So far I have worked my way through the first 30 years of these books and have extracted much valuable information out of them – especially on the subject of sheep farming.

Agricultural shows still play an important part in the community of Clydesdale. The Biggar Show, which is over 150 years old, is still an important venue for farmers to exhibit their animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a great source of pride to be awarded prizes even at this local level rather than the Highland Show.

There may be no more silver medals but the possession of an award helps the farmers to secure a good price when their animals are sold at Lawrie and Symington in Lanark.