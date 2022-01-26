Sight loss charity seeking befrienders in Glasgow

Sight Scotland is seeking volunteer befrienders in Glasgow to make a difference to the lives of people with sight loss.

Volunteer befrienders for the charity will help to tackle the issue of social isolation and loneliness for people with sight loss head on.

What do befrienders do?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many blind and partially sighted people, the pandemic has created new or intensified experiences of social isolation.

With a regular visit for a friendly chat, volunteer befrienders can provide a vital social connection, listening ear, and a chance to laugh and reminisce for someone with sight loss.

Sight Scotland wants new befrienders in Glasgow.

Social contact

Colin Hilditch, head of community services at Sight Scotland, said: “The impact of the lockdowns and the significant challenges and stresses for people with sight loss under pandemic restrictions, such as difficulties accessing information and difficulties with social distancing, is still having an effect for some of the people we support.

“Some individuals are finding the need to rebuild their confidence in going out into the community again. In addition, for some their sight loss and other health and mobility reasons mean that getting out and about independently is very difficult. Aside from with ourselves and health care workers, there are people with sight loss we support in the Glasgow area who have very little social contact with other people.

“Our Family Wellbeing Service is providing emotional and practical support to people with sight loss in the region. Volunteer befrienders play a vital role in our team by extending the social connections of those we support.

“A social visit in person, when possible, on a regular basis with a friendly, reliable person can really help individuals to feel less lonely and support their wellbeing and confidence building.”

‘Uplifting and rewarding’

James Whyte, Sight Scotland volunteer development manager, said: “We would love to hear from people based in Glasgow who are interested in becoming a volunteer befriender for people with sight loss. Local in-person befriending could include joining a person with sight loss we support for a cuppa or accompanying them on a walk.

“After such a difficult two years in this pandemic, volunteer befrienders are more needed than ever. The value of a friendly conversation and social connection can never be underestimated.

“These volunteer roles are so uplifting and rewarding, while making a big difference to someone’s life. The health and safety of our volunteers and service users is of paramount importance to us. We follow robust measures to keep everyone safe as we continue to be impacted by the pandemic and we provide full training and on-going support to our volunteers.”

How do I sign up?