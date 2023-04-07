Sight Scotland has launched community activity groups for Lanarkshire residents

Sight Scotland has launched new Community Activity Groups in Lanarkshire.

The new service aims to reach and engage with more people affected by sight loss, while providing a social platform to help combat isolation and loneliness.

Sight Scotland’s community activity team, headed up by Michael Deadman in the west and Laura Steven in the east, is holding a free social gathering at St John’s Parish Church in Hamilton, on Tuesday, April 11, from 1pm to 3pm. This is open to anyone with sight loss and their friends and family.

Colin Hilditch, Sight Scotland head of community services, said: “We are delighted to launch our new activity groups to provide a social platform where members can come along and hopefully meet new friends.

First meeting will discuss the future shape of the activity groups in Lanarkshire.

"People with visual impairment can lose their confidence, self-esteem and ability to do many day-to-day activities. This can often result in isolation and loneliness. The launch of this service gives us another way to engage with and help more people.”

Michael Deadman, activity co-ordinator for the Lanarkshire area, added: “Our new activity groups will provide activities for members to explore interests, develop new skills and meet friends, in a welcoming environment.

"We are holding our first social gathering next week so we can interact with the people who will be using this service, finding out how they would like the groups to run.”