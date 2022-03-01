Sisters to battle it out on the dancefloor at hospice fundraiser

Clare Cannon is pictured with her dancing partner Marcus Littlejohn

Clare Cannon (51) from Toryglen and Tracy Docherty (49) from Strathaven have taken the plunge and signed up to the hospice’s annual glittering dance competition (A Little Less) Strictly Come Dancing on March 12.

Based on the hit BBC show and now in its 12th year, the event at The Hilton in Glasgow involves members of the public and business community partnering

with professional dance partners for an intensive three-month training regime before taking part in the highly competitive dance competition in front of judges and their families and friends.

Tracy Docherty is pictured with her dance partner Graham Fox

Each contestant fundraises for the hospice as part of their entry to the competition.

The family are originally from Govanhill and Clare currently works for The Glasgow School of Art while Tracy formerly worked at The Victoria Infirmary Hospital in

Glasgow.

The sisters have been raising money for the hospice since their mother, Tess, received care in 2009 following a diagnosis of lung cancer in August 2009.

The Smyth family with mum Tess (bottom right)

She was admitted to the hospice three months later and spent her last two weeks being cared for at Carlton Place.

Clare says: “My mum, Tess, was an amazing woman, she was a mother, a grandmother and a wonderful friend.

“The staff were angels who couldn’t do enough for mum and the rest of the family. It was my mum’s wish that we give something back to the hospice, but it is also our way of saying thank you for the help and care we received.

"It helped with the grieving process, keeping mum’s memory alive by talking and thinking about her while we planned events.”

Clare and her family set up a Tribute Fund to raise money in memory of their mum.

In May 2010 the family started fundraising for the hospice, first with a 10K with friends, then a football memorial game and the Tess Smyth Tribute Dance followed.

Clare said: “The dance has been so successful, we now have one every year, attended by more than 200 friends, family and supporters.

"Twelve years on and the family have so far raised £83,000 for the hospice in their mum’s name. But we wanted to do something extra special and while neither Tracy nor myself are amazing dancers, we are very determined to do all we can to raise as much money for the hospice.

“The dance training is exhausting, trying to remember all the dance moves but also keeping up with the physical exertion. But my partner, Marcus Littlejohn, is a

fantastic coach and very patient as is Tracy’s partner, Graeme Fox.

“And, even though we are sisters, Tracy and I will be putting our best dance moves into action on the night against each other. There’s no harm in some friendly sibling competition.”

Hospice chief executive Rhona Baillie said: “The very best of luck to Clare and Tracy. They have been an exceptional support over the past 12 years and have become part of our hospice family.

“Having seen their dancing prowess at The Tess Smyth Tribute Dance, I am sure they will impress the judges and the audience.”