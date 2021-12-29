Duke of Wellington statue outside the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow after heavy overnight snow in December 2000.

Snow in Glasgow through the years - from the 60s to present day

We may be on course for a warm Hogmanay, but it hasn’t always been that way at this time of year.

By Rosalind Erskine
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 5:03 pm

From snowfall close to Christmas, to spring showers, here we take a look at times when Glasgow was like a winter wonderland.

1. Snow in Glasgow

Snow in George Square in the 60s.

2. Snow in Glasgow

A woman crosses the road in Baillieston in the snow and icy and windy conditions in Feb 2010.

3. Snow in Glasgow

Easter blizzard in Glasgow - Snow covered cars in St Vincent Street 1963

4. Snow in Glasgow

Students enjoying the snow in the shadow of Glasgow University in 2003.

