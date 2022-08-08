Solar farms could be built on vacant Glasgow land

Large areas of wasteland in Glasgow could see a solar farm built on them and big industrial units as the council aims to tackle the problem of empty ground.

The city has the “highest concentration of urban vacant and derelict land of any local authority in Scotland” a council report said.

There are about 880 hectares of vacant land in Glasgow with 644 empty sites across the city according to a latest survey for 2021. But the amount of derelict space fell by six per cent in 2021- equivalent to 80 full-sized football pitches – compared to the year before.

SNP Councillor Kenny McLean told the city administration committee last week the council is “making progress in tackling” the amount of disused sites.

Solar farms could be built in Glasgow.

The council has been receiving money from the Scottish Government to help solve the blight of abandoned areas.

Councillors were presented with £2.15 million proposed projects for the government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund (VDLF) this year, which includes plans for Maryhill to “enable a wider green infrastructure masterplan.” There is also a bid to introduce a community greenspace as part of a Milton Community Outdoors project.

Other proposals include a scoping study to find sites for a solar farm and the construction of two industrial units providing 39,000 square feet of commercial space as part of the Clyde Gateway East Business Park project. The VLDF funding is also to be used for the creation of new public, event and play space as part of a Greening Easterhouse town centre plan.

Councillors on the committee also accepted Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme (VDLIP) award cash.

A total of £924,911 will go towards Hamiltonhill green infrastructure to redevelop a derelict school site. Another £670,000 has been awarded to transform two former primary school sites in Ruchazie into community spaces.

Councillor McLean, convener for land use at the council, said: “The continued reduction in vacant and derelict land in the city is a real success story for Glasgow. The new uses being made at the – now productive – sites across the city undoubtedly bring us economic, environmental and social benefits, and highlight the progress being made in regenerating many different areas.