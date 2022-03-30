Cumbernauld Environmental Society is inviting townspeople to gather at the Greenfaulds-based haven that they helped create, in order to plant a tree.

And in this case, a weeping willow has been deemed appropropriate as this is the national tree of Ukraine.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-ordinator John Kay said: “The tragic scenes in Ukraine over the past few weeks have left us all shocked. The people of Cumbernauld have been incredibly supportive of the Ukrainian people and have been exceptionally generous through their financial contributions to local and national collections.

“It is frustrating that we still feel so powerless to do more to ease the plight of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. CES have decided that one way we can continue to show our solidarity with Ukraine is by planting a tree in the Peace Garden. We want to show that the people of Cumbernauld weep alongside the people of Ukraine at the senseless loss of life and the wanton destruction of towns and cities.

“Therefore we would like to invite all local residents to join together in the Peace Garden besides Greenfaulds Bowling Club at 11.05am.”