SPUDS tour heading to Eastwood Park Theatre

Following sell-out performances at Òran Mór as part of A Play, A Pie and A Pint, Andy McGregor’s acclaimed musical tale about grief, greed, and chip grease - SPUDS - is back out on the road.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:18 pm
Hit musical SPUDS is headed to Giffnock Pic: Eoin Carey

When David McGonagall’s wife dies, his perfect middle-class life collapses around him. But a freak occurrence, involving mouldy chips and Iron Brew, leads to his discovery of a new designer drug, Spuds.

Soon he has built the ultimate criminal empire, but at what cost?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Described by our sister title The Scotsman as “A riotous, near-perfect...musical comedy”, SPUDS is performed by Richard Conlon, Joanne McGuinness, Ewan Somers, and Gavin Whitworth.

The tour presented by Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company includes a stop at Eastwood Park Theatre in Giffnock on Friday, October 1, at 7.30pm.

The show is suitable for ages 12+, and tickets costing £12 (£10 concession) are available by visiting www.eastwoodparktheatre.co.uk/spuds.html

The theatre is currently operating with a reduced seating plan for the comfort and confidence of audiences.