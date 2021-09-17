SPUDS tour heading to Eastwood Park Theatre

When David McGonagall’s wife dies, his perfect middle-class life collapses around him. But a freak occurrence, involving mouldy chips and Iron Brew, leads to his discovery of a new designer drug, Spuds.
Soon he has built the ultimate criminal empire, but at what cost?
Described by our sister title The Scotsman as “A riotous, near-perfect...musical comedy”, SPUDS is performed by Richard Conlon, Joanne McGuinness, Ewan Somers, and Gavin Whitworth.
The tour presented by Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company includes a stop at Eastwood Park Theatre in Giffnock on Friday, October 1, at 7.30pm.
The show is suitable for ages 12+, and tickets costing £12 (£10 concession) are available by visiting www.eastwoodparktheatre.co.uk/spuds.html
The theatre is currently operating with a reduced seating plan for the comfort and confidence of audiences.