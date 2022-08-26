St Andrew’s First Aid teachers life-saving skills to Glasgow parents

Parents in Glasgow have been taught vital life-saving skills.

St Andrew’s First Aid, Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, held a specialised first aid for babies and children course at its Glasgow headquarters on August 20.

The course, which was launched in collaboration with Glasgow National Childbirth Trust, taught 10 parents first aid skills, covering topics including choking, CPR, cuts, breaks and burns and ailments including febrile convulsions, meningitis, sepsis, and sickle cell anaemia.

The St Andrews First Aid course was taught last weekend.

Parents were provided with first aid manuals and had the chance to receive expert advice from St Andrew’s First Aid trainers on any questions they had.

Following positive feedback from parents, the charity is in talks with Glasgow National Childbirth Trust to deliver further sessions within the Glasgow area.

Naomi Sutton, community engagement officer at St Andrew’s First Aid, said: “Providing this training to parents of babies and young children is extremely important to us. These vital skills can be the difference between life and death and we are thrilled to have equipped five Glasgow families with the knowledge they need. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Glasgow National Childbirth Trust and rolling this training out across the wider Glasgow area.”