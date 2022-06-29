St Enoch Centre: Chance to win free cinema tickets and meals for two

Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre is offering the chance for shoppers to win prizes, including meals for two and cinema tickets.

The shopping centre’s free Spin to Win Wheel will be available every weekend in July for visitors to test their luck and see if they can get their hands on one of the many prizes on offer.

Among the prizes available are free Vue Cinema tickets, lunch for two at the restaurant Namaste by Delhi Darbar, and gift cards for the many retail outlets in St Enoch Centre, including Boots, H&M, Quiz and Hamleys. And, if you don’t get lucky the first time, you can always try again the following weekend.

The St Enoch Centre.

Anne Ledgerwood, centre director, said “We are delighted to bring the Spin to Win Wheel to St. Enoch Centre this July. It’s sure to be a lot of fun and offers some fantastic prizes to shoppers.”