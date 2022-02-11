Still Game’s Boaby the barman stars in Insane Championship Wrestling advert

Scottish TV legend Gavin Mitchell, best known for playing Boaby the barman in sitcom Still Game, is back behind a Glasgow bar in a new advert for Insane Championship Wrestling.

The 2-minute advert aired today across ICW’s digital channels to promote the company's Barred event at The Garage on Sunday, April 24, where every match will take place inside a steel cage.

What happens in the advert?

It shows a chaotic scene in Glasgow pub Lebowskis, as a slew of professional wrestlers brawl through the venue, avoiding flying pints along the way.

Boaby is back behind the bar.

The final straw for the barman - whose back is turned to the carnage throughout - is when a wrestler dives off a table, landing on a sea of patrons below.

The camera cuts to the bar as the barman turns round to reveal himself as Mitchell, who delivers his iconic line: “You’re barred!”.

Fellow BBC Scotland star Lee Greig - known to wrestling fans as Jack Jester - makes a cameo at the end to condemn his colleague's actions.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Barred go on sale at 10am on Monday, February 14, at ticketmaster.co.uk.