Still time to nominate Scotland’s young heroes

There is still time to make nominations

Last year’s Glasgow winners included 25-year-old Mashal Aamir, who took home top spot in the International category for her work as a mentor supporting international students studying in the UK.

Mashal said: “I was so humbled to win the International Award, it was an honour to even be shortlisted alongside my fellow nominees last year.

"Scotland is such a wonderfully inclusive nation and I hope that my work highlights the benefits of cross-cultural international collaboration as well as encouraging others to participate in this."

Govanhill’s Active Life Club was awarded a win in the Sport category for efforts to tackle racism through physical activity.

Project coordinator Gregor Cree said: “The young people involved in Active Life Club are truly remarkable and deserved all the credit for their award. Their work helps to drive real change in the community, and they constantly donate their time to improve the lives of other."

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive (interim) at Young Scot, added: “Since the launch of the Young Scot Awards in 2006, we’ve been blown away by the inspirational achievements of young people.

"It’s an honour to celebrate their achievements, so if you know someone who’s gone above and beyond to help others - we want to hear about them.”