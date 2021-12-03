‘Meet Me At The Hippos’ featured ‘Guilt’ star Mark Bonnar and was inspired by the work of his father Stan Bonnar, who created public artworks in East Kilbride and Glenrothes – including the hippos referred to in the title.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbernauld was also featured as former Cumbernauld High School pupil and Glasgow School of Art graduate Neville Rae talked Mark through the work of Cumbernauld’s prized town artist, the late Brian Miller, at the so-called Carbrain Totem in Kildrum.

A number of locals were interviewed at the site -which was memorably created from an excess supply of concrete purchased by Cumbernauld Development Corporation for works in th e town.