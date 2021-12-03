Still time to see documentary that put Cumbernauld in the frame

There is still time to see a programme on the topic of art in new towns that has generated much discussion in Cumbernauld since it was screened last Tuesday (November 30) on BBC Scotland.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:00 pm

‘Meet Me At The Hippos’ featured ‘Guilt’ star Mark Bonnar and was inspired by the work of his father Stan Bonnar, who created public artworks in East Kilbride and Glenrothes – including the hippos referred to in the title.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cumbernauld was also featured as former Cumbernauld High School pupil and Glasgow School of Art graduate Neville Rae talked Mark through the work of Cumbernauld’s prized town artist, the late Brian Miller, at the so-called Carbrain Totem in Kildrum.

A number of locals were interviewed at the site -which was memorably created from an excess supply of concrete purchased by Cumbernauld Development Corporation for works in th e town.

Meet You at the Hippos is available to view on BBC iPlayer: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00124rq

BBC ScotlandGlenrothesEast Kilbride
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise